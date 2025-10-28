Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Mike Johnson: “He Refused To Give One Proposal to Our GOP Conference On Our Own Conference Call”

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on today’s House Republican Conference call that “she is tired of people listening to the White House political staff” and “that Thune needs to use the nuclear option and reopen the government” — her statements quoted in reporting by political analyst Jake Sherman, the Punchbowl News founder.

Even as Sherman included her challenges to Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and White House staffers, Greene didn’t think Sherman’s reporting adequately covered the full spectrum of her dissatisfaction the current state of Republican Party leadership and the federal government it controls.

The Congresswoman replied directly to Sherman on X: “You left out that I said I have no respect for the House not being in session passing our bills and the President’s executive orders. And I demanded to know from Speaker Johnson what the Republican plan for healthcare is to build the off-ramp off Obamacare and the ACA tax credits to make health insurance affordable for Americans.”

[Greene has said that she’s “not a fan” of the Affordable Care Act — a.k.a. Obamacare — but also complained that her “own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE” if Congress doesn’t extend the tax credits.]

You left out that I said I have no respect for the House not being in session passing our bills and the President’s executive orders.



And I demanded to know from Speaker Johnson what the Republican plan for healthcare is to build the off-ramp off Obamacare and the ACA tax… https://t.co/eiY6M8tJyD — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 28, 2025

Greene added: “Johnson said he’s got ideas and pages of policy ideas and committees of jurisdiction are working on it, but he refused to give one policy proposal to our GOP conference on our own conference call. Apparently I have to go into a SCIF to find out the Republican healthcare plan!!!”

Note: SCIF is a “sensitive compartmented information facility” used to process sensitive compartmented information types of classified information, e.g. the Situation Room in the White House.