Marjorie Taylor Greene Said She Might Run Without Trump’s “Blessing” — Did She Start?

Self-described “pro-Democracy” political pundit Ahmed Baba spoke about U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s (R-GA) recent decision to break with her party and support the Democrats’ push to extend tax subsidies for the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare).

[Note: Greene also recently aligned with House Democrats and just three other Republicans to sign the discharge petition to compel a vote to release the Epstein files.]

Last week Greene blamed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senator Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) for the federal government shutdown and said, “I’m a representative, I don’t have to be a cheerleader for my party, I have to represent my district.”

I talked about this in more detail on MSNBC.



Majorie Taylor Greene’s pivot isn’t a moral awakening. It’s a political calculation that recognizes Trump’s political weakness. https://t.co/lZgxPYMPRu pic.twitter.com/M0sZDfr7Mb — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 13, 2025

On MSNBC, Baba said: “Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the only Republicans that recognizes where this is headed. She sees that Donald Trump is weak. He is below 40 percent approval rating, he’s underwater on all key issues. Everything he’s doing the ICE raids, the tariffs, it’s all backfiring on him politically.”

Note: Greene would argue with Baba about Trump being “underwater on all key issues.” On Monday, the traditionally MAGA-aligned Congresswoman wrote: “Yesterday morning, I praised and prayed for President Trump’s success and today I’ve watched in awe of today’s events in Israel and Egypt.”

Baba added about Greene’s political future: “The generic ballot, we see Republicans are down. Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to position herself for a post Trump GOP, I think…It’s not like some moral awakening, it’s a political calculation.”

Note: Greene announced in July that she will not run in the 2026 Georgia gubernatorial election. She wrote: “And one day, I might just run without the blessing from the good ‘ole boys club or the out of state consulting leaches or even without the blessing of my favorite President.”

She added: “One day, I might just run purely out of the blessing of the wonderful people of Georgia, my family and friends, but it won’t be in 2026.”