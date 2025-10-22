MAGA Congressman Calls Senator “Errand Boy,” Presents Fake Leaked Document, “That’s Disgusting”

MAGA-aligned Congressman Mike Collins (R-GA), who is challenging Democratic incumbent U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff in his bid for re-election in the swing state of Georgia, is claiming on social media to have “uncovered” a “leaked to-do list” allegedly belonging to Ossoff.

As seen in the video below, Collins says, “I’ve just uncovered a leaked to do list from Jon Ossoff.” The paper reads: “Ossoff’s To-Do List. 1. Fundraise off the government shutdown.” Collins — who referred to Ossoff as “[Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer’s errand boy” — added, “That’s right. Jon Ossoff got exposed for shutting down our government.”

Note: In lockstep with all Congressional Republicans — except Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — Collins is blaming Democrats for the shutdown. Democrats, in turn, blame Republicans for the shutdown, saying that the impasse results from the fact that Republicans won’t agree to extend healthcare tax subsidies for the Affordable Care Act and reverse the major Medicaid cuts called for in President Trump’s signature One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

Check out what we just uncovered…



Turns out Democrats like Jon Ossoff won’t reopen the government because they’re too busy fundraising off the government shutdown.



While our farmers and troops suffer, the Democrats are lining their pockets. pic.twitter.com/SppbLAUWnw — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) October 21, 2025

MAGA influencer Gunther Eagleman responded to Collins’ video by writing, “That’s DISGUSTING!”, presumably taking at face value the Congressman’s claim that Ossoff is profiting from the shutdown.

Espousing the opposite view, critics who oppose MAGA slammed Collins for featuring a clearly false document (“Do you expect to be taken seriously?”) and for what they characterize as hypocrisy in taking a stand against fundraising when it is a necessary part of campaigning. (According to The Georgia Recorder, Collins recently reported “transferring just over $1 million from his congressional campaign and said he ended the quarter with $2.4 million cash on hand.”)

In the 2026 GOP Georgia Senate primary, Collins will face former University of Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley, whose campaign has accused Collins of lying about his fundraising numbers.

Dooley spokesman Connor Whitney said: “Mike Collins lied about his fundraising numbers because he knew the only political outsider in this race was going to raise more than him in a fraction of the time.” Whitney added: “This is another example of why Georgians are sick and tired of typical D.C. politicians like Mike Collins…They’re cut from the same cloth and will say or do anything to stay in power.”