OpenAI CEO Credits Argentina President Javier Milei’s “Unmistakable” Vision On $25 Billion Patagonia Data Center

With the Trump administration supporting the troubled Argentine economy with a bailout that could potentially reach $40 billion, some ‘America First’ Republicans are expressing concerns that the U.S. is rewarding an economic rival which has gamely stepped up its soybean exports to China after Trump’s tariffs brought U.S.-China soybean trade to a halt.

Not only is the Trump administration doing the kind of foreign aid it usually decries, critics say, but it is also helping South American farmers to beat American farmers in the global marketplace.

Trump, in response, has justified the bailout by portraying Argentina as a key ally and trade partner of the U.S., asserting that the country’s financial stability is critical to American prosperity.

[NOTE: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described Argentina as a “systemically important ally,” a characterization that the Financial Times called “news to many.”]

While Argentina’s current trade levels with the U.S. may not validate Trump’s claims, an Argentine administration willing to support American business interests — especially in the tech sector — does have value. Accordingly, Argentina’s President Javier Milei is celebrating a proposed $25 billion investment from American company OpenAI which involves the collaboration of Argentine-US owned company Sur Energy.

As seen below, Milei and Argentine Nuclear Board president Demian Reidel received representatives of OpenAI at the Casa Rosada, where they announced the launch of Stargate Argentina, an Artificial Intelligence infrastructure project.

According to Milei’s official X account: “OpenAI and Sur Energy signed a Letter of Intent to collaborate on a large-scale Data Center project capable of hosting the next generation of AI computing and reaching a capacity of up to 500 MW. Structured within the RIGI framework, the project will involve an investment of up to 25 billion dollars on a large scale, positioning it as one of the largest technology and energy infrastructure initiatives in the history of Argentina.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote: “This milestone is about more than just infrastructure, it’s about putting AI into the hands of more people across Argentina. We’re excited to work with Argentina as it builds toward becoming an AI hub for all of Latin America. President Milei’s vision for how AI can drive Argentina’s growth and creativity is unmistakable and strong. Stargate Argentina will help bring that vision to life.”

According to Buenos Aires Herald, Milei first met Altman in San Francisco in May. The Argentine president later posted a picture of Altman and himself on X, saying that they talked about the “enormous possibilities a libertarian Argentina offers.”

The data center will be located in Patagonia. According to Tech Republic, “local reports suggest work could begin in the next year, with an initial 100MW phase expected around 2027.”