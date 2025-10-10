Kari Lake: “The Most Corrupt Among Us Are Panicking”

Marc Elias, the lawyer who won xxx cases against Donald Trump after his first administration, addressed the new charges against New York Attorney General Letitia Jones. Jones is being accused of bank fraud regarding a home she purchased in Virginia.

Elias said on MSNBC: “We are living in a world where the President of the United States can get anyone in the world who he wants indicted to be investigated by the FBI, to be pursued, to perhaps have their house raided, and if they can find a bare minimum of a grand jury quorum anywhere, they will get indicted.”

Elias added that the rules of the Department of Justice “are gone” and that the President is controlling the Department and it’s he who “decides who is guilty and who is innocent, who gets indicted and who gets prosecuted.”

Elias also addressed the President’s deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Portland, and Chicago “trying to intimidate people” and the waning media coverage and public outrage. Elias warned “Before you know it, there will be troops in every city.”

Note: A federal judge yesterday shut down Trump’s attempt to deploy National Guard troops in Chicago, ruling the President lacks such authority and that his “rebellion” claims were not credible.

Elias also noted the media coverage of those individuals who have been recently indicted by Trump (James and former FBI director James Comey) and suggested, “We can’t let those become the norm. We can’t let people stop standing up and calling this outright.”

The Most Corrupt among us are panicking.



Remember when this nasty man’s associates were fighting the good people of Arizona and Maricopa County from seeking justice in our disgusting, horribly run elections?



I do. https://t.co/PsMUNUOfiS — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 10, 2025

MAGA-aligned Kari Lake, Trump’s senior advisor for the U.S. Agency of Global Media, responded to Elias’s comments by writing: “The Most Corrupt among us are panicking. Remember when this nasty man’s associates were fighting the good people of Arizona and Maricopa County from seeking justice in our disgusting, horribly run elections? I do.”

In 2022, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson dismissed an election contest from failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost to Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes last month. Elias’s law firm represented Hobbs.

In the courtroom, Elias partner Abha Khanna told Judge Thompson: “We know now that [Kari Lake’s] story was a work of fiction…Kari Lake lost this election. The reason she lost is not because of a printer error, not because of missing paperwork, not because the election was rigged against her, and certainly not for lack of a full opportunity to prove her claims in a court of law. Kari Lake lost the election because, at the end of the day, she received fewer votes than Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs is the next Governor, the people of Arizona said so.”