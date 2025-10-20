GOP Congressman Gets Billionaire’s Support To Run For President, Calls Congress “Dark and Corrupted” Institution

U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) is awaiting the swearing in of newly elected Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ), who has vowed to become the required 218th congress member to sign Massie’s discharge petition to vote to release the Epstein files.

Massie took to social media today to emphasize why he has blazed his own trail in Congress on the issue, despite blowback from his party, and to say why his initiatives are causing such consternation for those in power.

Massie wrote: “Dogs don’t bark at parked cars. There’s a reason some of the world’s richest and most powerful people are trying to get me out of Congress. I’m just one of 435 votes but I bring transparency to an otherwise dark and corrupted institution of government.”

Note: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who has called Massie’s petition “reckless,” has been accused of purposely delaying Grijalva’s swearing-in. The Speaker has said he will swear the new Representative in on after the federal government shutdown is over, even though he made two “unique exceptions” for Republicans during pro forma sessions in April.

As seen below, Johnson claims the delay is not related to the Epstein files.

Today, Speaker Johnson seemed to acknowledge something the FBI Director hasn’t… it wasn’t just Epstein trafficking women.



Massie responded to Johnson’s claims: “Today, Speaker Johnson seemed to acknowledge something the FBI Director hasn’t… it wasn’t just Epstein trafficking women. Yet he persists in the coverup. The effort he supports hasn’t released a single name, yet we know at least 20 men are implicated in the files.”

One of the world’s richest men, billionaire Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, has voiced his support for Massie. On X, Dorsey wrote: “@RepThomasMassie for president.”

Massie replied to Dorsey: “I doubt I’ll run for POTUS, but I appreciate the support @jack. I’d be happy if we could just get 4 or 5 more voices in Congress who don’t always just do what their party tells them.”

Note: In July, the richest person in the world, X owner and President Trump’s former “Special Government Employee” and DOGE leader Elon Musk, said he was going to donate to Massie’s re-election campaign. As of the end of September, that donation does not appear to have occurred. Massie’s latest quarterly report with the FEC does not include Elon Musk’s name nor Dorsey’s among campaign donors.