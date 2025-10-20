Ret. Army General Slams Trump: “Crude. Stupid. Childish.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, responded to the AI-generated video that the President of the United States amplified on social media this weekend during the nationwide No Kings rallies. The video depicted President Donald Trump wearing a king’s crown and navigating a military jet above peaceful protestors and dropping what appears to be feces on the Americans exercising their First Amendment rights on U.S. soil.

McFaul wrote: “As a once proud American, I am embarrassed the [sic] any US citizen would post such a video, let alone the president of our country.”

Crude. Stupid. Childish. The President of the most powerful nation on earth. A government of thugs. https://t.co/9rH3MrR0iw — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) October 20, 2025

Retired U.S. Army General Barry McCaffrey, who served four combat tours and is the recipient of three Purple Heart awards, concurred with McFaul and added: “Crude. Stupid. Childish. The President of the most powerful nation on earth. A government of thugs.”

This isn’t the first time McCaffrey has criticized Trump. Two weeks ago, McCaffrey slammed the speeches that Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth presented in front of the top active U.S. military generals and admirals in Virginia, as the high-ranking officers sat largely stone-faced for hours as Trump and Hegseth spoke about changes they want at the newly named “Department of War.”

McCaffrey called the unprecedented gathering of the top brass at Quantico, “the most bizarre and unsettling event I’ve ever encountered.” The General added: “The President sounded incoherent, exhausted, rabidly partisan, at times stupid, meandering, couldn’t hold a thought together.”

McCaffrey also called Trump’s suggestion that Hegseth begin using U.S. cities like Chicago and Portland as “training grounds” for the military “an outrage.”