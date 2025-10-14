Ex-Trump White House Press Secretary Warns GOP “That Dishonor Will Remain”

Sarah Matthews, the former White House Deputy Press Secretary during the first Trump administration who resigned from her position following the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, spoke out this week against Republicans in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

On MSNBC, Matthews told former Lt. Governor of Maryland and ex-RNC chairman Michael Steele: “Unfortunately, it seems that most of these lawmakers forget that there will come a day where Trump will no longer be in power, but everything they’ve done to kind of go along with all of these abuses of power — that dishonor will remain. And so that will be their legacy, and I wish they would take that into account.”

Talking about the danger some dissenters have faced, Matthews added of her fellow Republicans: “I sympathize with them with the concerns for safety, it’s something I had to think about when I decided to break with the Trump world.”

Loyal Trump political advisor Roger Stone (who was pardoned in 2020 by Trump after a jury convicted him on seven felony counts) replied to Matthews: “You mean like they tried to do to Donald Trump and everyone who supports him in his first term. The only abuse of power have been by Obama and Biden in their relentless illegal tsunami of lawfare and dirty tricks. Please Sarah GFY.”

Matthews’ words closely echoed those of another prominent anti-Trump Republican, former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who remarked at a January 6 Committee hearing in 2022: “I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible. There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

Cheney and who later campaigned for Kamala Harris, has faced personal threats and was censured by her party for her stance.