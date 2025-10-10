Buttigieg Slams JD Vance “Pressuring GOP Lawmakers To Ignore Their Conscience”

Vice President JD Vance was in Indiana today to convince holdout members of the Indiana General Assembly to redraw the state’s congressional maps to give Republicans an advantage in the 2026 midterm elections.

(NOTE: The Indiana redistricting would resemble what the GOP recently did in Texas, potentially netting Republicans five additional House seats, and what California, which must vote on the measure, is trying to counter with its own redrawn maps.)

Groups opposed to the GOP’s redistricting efforts rallied outside of the Indiana State Library, where Vance was meeting with senators and house members.

Outside the State Library where we are waiting for Vice President Vance to depart, a group of about 100 protestors gathered to see him off. pic.twitter.com/4jfKN9B1rQ — Kayla Dwyer (@kayla_dwyer17) October 10, 2025

According to IndyStar reporter Kayla Dwyer, as Vance’s motorcade left the Statehouse, a crowd of approximately 100 people booed and yelled, “Shame, shame.”

We’re on Vice President Vance watch outside the Indiana State Library. He’s meeting with Indiana senators and house members today to make a final pitch on redistricting. pic.twitter.com/5Slj6q124H — Kayla Dwyer (@kayla_dwyer17) October 10, 2025

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg responded to Vance’s second recent trip to the Hoosier state by writing: “JD Vance is back in Indiana today, personally pressuring GOP lawmakers to ignore their conscience and enact an extreme gerrymandering plan.”

The fact that they have to send in the VP tells us something important and encouraging: our political pressure against this plan is… pic.twitter.com/Fw5WSoRPRZ — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 10, 2025

Buttigieg added, “The fact that they have to send in the VP tells us something important and encouraging: our political pressure against this plan is working, even in deep red places. Let’s keep it up.”