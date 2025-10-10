2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Buttigieg Slams JD Vance “Pressuring GOP Lawmakers To Ignore Their Conscience”

by in Daily Edition | October 10, 2025 2 min read

JD Vance

JD Vance, Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Vice President JD Vance was in Indiana today to convince holdout members of the Indiana General Assembly to redraw the state’s congressional maps to give Republicans an advantage in the 2026 midterm elections.

(NOTE: The Indiana redistricting would resemble what the GOP recently did in Texas, potentially netting Republicans five additional House seats, and what California, which must vote on the measure, is trying to counter with its own redrawn maps.)

Groups opposed to the GOP’s redistricting efforts rallied outside of the Indiana State Library, where Vance was meeting with senators and house members.

According to IndyStar reporter Kayla Dwyer, as Vance’s motorcade left the Statehouse, a crowd of approximately 100 people booed and yelled, “Shame, shame.”

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg responded to Vance’s second recent trip to the Hoosier state by writing: “JD Vance is back in Indiana today, personally pressuring GOP lawmakers to ignore their conscience and enact an extreme gerrymandering plan.”

Buttigieg added, “The fact that they have to send in the VP tells us something important and encouraging: our political pressure against this plan is working, even in deep red places. Let’s keep it up.”