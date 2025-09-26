U.S. Congressman Who Served 4 Tours In Iraq Slams Pete Hegseth, “Makes Us Weak and Feckless”

U.S. Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA), a Marine Corps veteran who served four tours in Iraq, today on social media took swipes at President Donald Trump‘s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

On the day it was reported that Hegseth was summoning the majority of the military’s top generals and admirals to Virginia for an all-hands meeting, Moulton criticized Hegseth’s leadership, including his crusade against DEI policies in the military, his notorious sharing of information regarding military airstrikes in Yemen in a Signal group chat, his physical prowess in the gym, and his reported request for a makeup studio in the Pentagon.

Moulton wrote: “Under Hegseth, serving while female or serving while Black is not allowed, but criminally sharing classified info with your wives (and being unable to do a pull-up) is rewarded with your own private makeup studio. Hegseth’s crusade to politicize every aspect of serving your country makes us weak and feckless, which is exactly how insiders describe his Pentagon ‘leadership.’”

Note: Moulton has been an outspoken critic of President Trump for years. During the President’s 2020 State of the Union address, Moulton walked out of the chamber and said: “Trump—a draft dodger who has mocked Senator John McCain, Gold Star families, and soldiers with traumatic brain injury—started talking about the good he has done for our military.”

The New York Times reported on Monday that Moulton is considering challenging Democratic incumbent Senator Ed Markey in the 2026 U.S. Senate Democratic primary in Massachusetts. Moulton won his House seat by ousting Democratic incumbent Rep. John Tierney in a 2014 primary. Tierney held the seat since 1997.

Neoconservative Trump critic Bill Kristol (former Chief of Staff for Vice President Dan Quayle) responded to the Times article by writing: “Moulton earned ire of the left for his criticism of the party’s position on transgender athletes.” But he also resisted pressure and voted against the worshipful Charlie Kirk resolution. Amazing! Someone who thinks for himself & votes his conscience.”

Note: In April 2019, Moulton briefly campaigned as a Democratic Party candidate for U.S. president in the 2020 election. He withdrew from the race in August.