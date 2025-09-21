Newsom Refutes U.S. Attorney’s Claim He “Threatened” Kristi Noem, Quotes Trump In Defense

Targeting the controversial face coverings frequently worn by ICE personnel during raids and arrests, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill last week requiring federal immigration officials to unmask, with certain exceptions.

At a press conference, Newsom criticized President Donald Trump‘s administration for its immigration enforcement tactics and likened the situation to a “dystopian sci fi novel” with “masked men” carrying out orders. Newsom said: “We have a right to stand up and push back.”

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli — who was appointed by Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi in July — responded to Newsom on social media.

Casting doubt on Newsom’s declaration about the “right” to stand up, Essayli wrote: “The State of California has no jurisdiction over the federal government. If Newsom wants to regulate our agents, he must go through Congress. I’ve directed our federal agencies that the law signed today has no effect on our operations. Our agents will continue to protect their identities. When can we expect CA to pass a law banning Antifa members from wearing masks while committing state and federal crimes? I’ll wait…”

Essayli’s post received a Community Notes response noting California Penal Code 185, which makes it “unlawful for any person to wear any mask, false whiskers, or any personal disguise (whether complete or partial) for the purpose of: One—Evading or escaping discovery, recognition, or identification in the commission of any public offense. Two—Concealment, flight, or escape, when charged with, arrested for, or convicted of, any public offense. Any person violating any of the provisions of this section shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor.”

Essayli also replied to a post issued by the Press Room of Governor Newsom which read “Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You’re welcome, America.”

Essayli wrote: “We have zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials. I’ve referred this matter to @SecretService and requested a full threat assessment.”

The governor’s office replied to Essayli’s request for a “full threat assessment” with a similar tweet written by President Trump in 2020 which read “Going to be a BAD day for Crazy Bernie!”