Nancy Pelosi Addresses DNC Volunteers Fighting for Newsom, “California Will STOP Trump”

Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke via a video conference meeting to a group of Democratic Party volunteers in California who are encouraging voters to “Vote Yes on Prop 50.” Proposition 50 would allow the state to use a new legislature-drawn congressional district map for 2026 through 2030.

[California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed the measure in response to Governor Greg Abbott redrawing congressional districts in Texas — spurred on by President Trump — which resulted in five additional seats for Republicans. California would redraw it’s congressional maps for the same effect, with the hope of gaining five additional seats for Democrats. Texas notably did not need to hold a vote on its change.]

With the video below, Pelosi wrote: “He thought he could win the House by ordering Republicans to gerrymander a majority. But, powered by grassroots volunteers in politics, California will STOP Trump from rigging the election before it begins. Vote #YesOnProp50 for our health care, for our state, for our democracy.”

The Republican leading the opposition to Prop 50 — establishing a political action committee, No on Prop 50, Protect Voters First — is Charles Munger, Jr., son of Charles Munger, Sr. who was a business partner of Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway.

Governor Newsom describes Munger, Jr. as “an anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ MAGA millionaire…who wants to help Trump rig the midterms to continue Trump’s authoritarian tirade.”

Who is leading the opposition to Prop 50?? An anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ MAGA millionaire. Charles Munger Jr. wants to help Trump rig the midterms to continue Trump's authoritarian tirade. pic.twitter.com/4kmtuhVu45 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 8, 2025

Note: Newsom is gathering leaders from the DNC including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, for what he’s calling a “FAFO” event, to promote his redistricting ballot proposition, on Tuesday, September 16 at 4:30 pm PT (it was rescheduled from September 10).

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones and Hollywood actor Dulé Hill (Psych, The West Wing, Holes) will be featured, too. Details below.