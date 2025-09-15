U.S. Congressmen Launch Inquiry Into DOGE Security Breach, “Republicans Won’t Even Hold a Hearing”

U.S. Representatives John Larson (D-CT) and Richard Neal (D-MA) are responding to a Social Security whistleblower report that claimed the Department of Government Efficient (DOGE) copied the personal information of 300 million people including names, Social Security numbers and addresses to a vulnerable data cloud.

Larson wrote on social media: "Elon Musk's 'DOGE' uploaded your name, address, and Social Security number to an unsecured cloud. Republicans won't even hold a hearing on this breach, but I'm not backing down." Larson added, "@RepRichardNeal and I are launching an inquiry to compel the Trump Administration to come clean!"

Note: MAGA-aligned Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS), chairman of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Social Security, denied a hearing over the data breach concerns.

At the Ways and Means Committee hearing on Tuesday, Estes focused his attention on “examining roadblocks facing Americans who want to work, especially those with disabilities or on supplemental income.”

According to Estes, “roughly 60% of Americans on Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income have expressed a desire to purse a career. Yet, current barriers prevent these Americans from being able to fill some of the 7 million vacant jobs in our nation.”

Note: This is not the first time Rep. Larson has presented a Resolution of Inquiry regarding the Trump administration’s handling of the Social Security Administration.

In March, Ways and Means Republicans blocked his Resolution of Inquiry regarding the administration’s efforts to cut staff and phone service at Social Security. According to Larson, “House Republicans voted to change the rules, blocking Resolutions of Inquiry from coming to the House Floor for a vote.”