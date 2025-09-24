MAGA Congressman Slams “Weird” Epstein Files Petition, “It’s a Shame”

U.S. Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) announced yesterday that House Republicans had (again) delayed votes impacting the discharge petition seeking total Epstein files transparency that he and U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) have proposed.

Khanna wrote: “Breaking: Republicans canceled votes on the 29th and 30th, delaying the final signature on @RepThomasMassie’s and our discharge petition. These political games erode public trust. We need transparency and justice for survivors. Release the full Epstein files.”

Note: In June, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) released members of Congress early for summer recess, reportedly in order to avoid a vote concerning the Epstein files release.

MAGA-aligned U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins (R-TX), a member of the House Oversight Committee, criticized Massie’s efforts on social media.

He wrote: “Thomas Massie is 100% wrong, on so many levels, with his political maneuver Epstein petition. The Oversight Committee is conducting an official investigation into Epstein related matters and we’re following all established rules of criminal justice procedure. It’s a shame, what my friend Thomas has done, attempting to injure the Republican Party and ignore privacy rights of hundreds of innocent Americans who may have their life turned upside down because of his weird petition.”

He added: “Meanwhile, the Oversight Committee will continue to conduct an actual, deep investigation into all things Epstein related… and every individual’s rights under American law will be protected. If someone becomes subject to warrant or subpoena, that’s when their identity will become public. That’s how legitimate investigations operate.”

Massie replied to Higgins: “With all due respect to my friend Clay Higgins, Americans are weary. Billionaires and politically connected men to whom Epstein trafficked women have been given a pass. The files DOJ released to Oversight are redacted and incomplete. This became obvious when Dir. Patel testified.”

NOTE: The Oversight Committee, which so far has released Epstein-related materials that have not meaningfully added to what is already publicly known, retains tight control of the Epstein materials.

As the Chairman of the Committee, according to a recently passed resolution, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) is the only member of Congress who has the power to decide what information in the Epstein-related documents is redacted or withheld.

When Comer was asked by Democrats if he would consider an amendment to the resolution that would legally compel him to share responsibility for the release of the materials with the Committee’s Ranking Member Robert Garcia (D-CA), Comer said, “I think the resolution is good.”