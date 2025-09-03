“Trump Man” James Comer Refuses to Amend Epstein Files Resolution, “He Said No”

Today on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) led a press conference with some of the victims of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Massie urged his Republican colleagues to sign a discharge petition which would force a vote compelling the release of the “Epstein Files” in full.

In addition to broad Democratic backing, Massie’s petition has the support of MAGA-aligned Republican lawmakers including Nancy Mace (R-SC), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Note: In June, House Speaker Mike Speaker (R-LA) released members of Congress early for summer break, reportedly in order to avoid a vote on a bill Massie co-sponsored with Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna of New York seeking total Epstein files transparency.

This week, with Congress back in session, the White House called Massie’s petition to force a vote on the release of the files “a hostile act.” Asked about it in the Oval Office, Trump called the Epstein victims press conference and the demand for the full release of the Epstein files a “Democrat hoax” — despite Massie’s GOP alignment and Trump having campaigned on a promise to release the files.

The victims we heard from today were not swayed by Epstein’s attempts to silence them, and I won’t be swayed by attempts to silence me. https://t.co/3iBif6JvhY — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 3, 2025

A separate, simultaneous — and critics say performative — effort on Epstein transparency involves a resolution passed by the House that formally authorized the House Oversight Committee’s ongoing probe into the Epstein files. (Fox News describes Massie’s petition and the House resolution as “dueling” approaches to the Epstein problem.)

Authorizing the Oversight Committee to examine “all unclassified committee records received from the Attorney General, the Secretary of the Treasury, and the Epstein estate, and any other custodians related to the investigation described in this resolution,” the resolution leaves the matter of which materials, if any, should be made public up to the sole discretion of Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY).

[NOTE: The Oversight Committee, which so far has released Epstein-related materials that have not meaningfully added to what is already publicly known, retains tight control of the Epstein materials according to the resolution, which passed with 212 to 208 vote and no Democratic lawmaker’s support.]

Today, U.S. Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM) questioned Congressman Comer about the resolution, asking that he consider an amendment that would legally compel him to share responsibility for the release of the materials with the Committee’s Ranking Member Robert Garcia (D-CA).

Fernandez asked Comer: “This resolution would give you and only you the power to decide what information in these documents is redacted or withheld. Is that correct?”

Comer replied: “We’re trying to do this in a bipartisan manner.” Comer noted that his staff has been working closely with the staff of Rep. Garcia, who Comer called “new to the job.”

Fernandez replied: “I appreciate the fact that you said you want to work on a bipartisan basis on this, but the resolution does not require you to consult with the ranking member. And if you want to be bipartisan, would you be willing to accept an amendment?”

So the Republican Chairman of Oversight gets to personally decide what to black out in the Epstein files before you ever see them with this new bill?…



No checks. No balance. Just one man from Kentucky deciding what you get to know…



Imagine if Trump’s name really is in the… pic.twitter.com/easCBqRQwc — Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (@RepTeresaLF) September 3, 2025

When Comer said: “I’m making a pledge to work with Mr. Garcia,” Fernandez replied: “A pledge is a wonderful thing but an amendment that actually puts it into writing would be great.”

Comer, denying the need for an amendment that would replace his good faith pledge, replied, “I think the resolution’s good.”

Fernandez added: “The reason why we’re concerned about this is…I’ve read accounts of you describing yourself as a ‘Trump man.'” (Comer responded, “I support the President.”)

Fernandez said: “I think it is important that we have people looking at these docs that are not a ‘Trump man’ so that we can make sure that everything gets responded to, because right now, we haven’t seen it.”

With the video of her exchange with Comer, Fernandez wrote: “Imagine if Trump’s name really is in the Epstein files, he could just get rid of it. Well, we offered a fix. He said no, ‘the bill is fine.'”