Lauren Boebert Says Republicans Will Never Agree to Democrat Demands, “Boring Performance”

After President Trump’s unsuccessful meeting with Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune (R-SC), House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to negotiate a funding bill to avoid a government shutdown, Republicans including Vice President JD Vance continue to blame the Democrats for the looming government shutdown — even though Republicans control the Executive Branch, the House, and the Senate

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) echoed the sentiments of her fellow MAGA supporters on social media. The Congresswoman wrote: “Democrats are going to shut down the government to try and show their rabid base that they’re ‘fighting’ Trump.”

She added: “They have a giant wishlist of demands totaling $1.5 trillion that they’re never going to get us to agree on.”

Note: The Democrats are pushing for an extension of enhanced premium subsidies for the Affordable Care Act and a reversal of some of the deep Medicaid cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in exchange for their votes on the funding bill. Without the ACA extension, there is broad agreement that millions of Americans will see the cost of their healthcare premiums soar, making insurance unaffordable while potentially also hobbling the larger health insurance market by winnowing the payer base.

Boebert added: “It’s all a show so they can send out fundraising emails and act like they’re fighting. Isn’t this boring performance old and stale yet, guys?”

Jackson Paller, a member of The People’s Lobby, replied to Boebert: “Have Republicans offered to agree to even one item on that ‘wishlist?’ Or made any counter offers or try to find compromise?”

Note: The People’s Lobby is “devoted to organizing widespread support for legislation and candidates that put the needs of people and the planet before the interests of big corporations and the very rich.”

One irate MAGA supporter replied to Paller’s question about Republicans making counter offers or a compromise, writing: “Absolutely the [expletive] not and we’re not going to. You leftist garbage people can take up a collection and pay for the ‘free’ [expletive] you want to give people out of your own pockets.”

Paller replied: “Therefore, Republicans own this shutdown. They know they need some Democratic votes in the Senate but have made no effort to get them.”