Lauren Boebert Blames Democrats for Medicaid Cuts, “It’s Actually Them Who Are Cutting It”

MAGA-aligned U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) joined all the other elected members of Congress from her state — Republican and Democrat — to question President Donald Trump‘s decision this week to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama, a relocation that reverses President Joe Biden‘s decision to keep the operation in the Centennial State.

The entire Colorado congressional delegation, including Republicans, pushing back on Trump’s Space Command announcement.



“Colorado Springs is the appropriate home for U.S. Space Command, and we will take the necessary action to keep it there.” pic.twitter.com/KpxvYm83er — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 2, 2025

[Note: Boebert, who lobbied to keep Space Command in Colorado warning that “1,600 jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars were at risk,” praised — in a rare moment — the Biden administration in 2023 for its decision to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado.]

But while Boebert joined with Colorado Democrats in the longshot effort to change the President’s mind on Space Command, the Congresswoman’s messaging remained strictly partisan as she criticized recent budgetary decisions made by Democratic Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis.

Boebert lashed out at Polis’s budget moves on Tuesday, writing: “While the Left loves to screech about the GOP cutting Medicaid, it’s actually them who are cutting it. In Colorado, our governor just cut spending on Medicaid to try and cover some of the holes in our state budget. If he had cut spending on housing the illegal aliens, we wouldn’t be in this predicament.”

More than one X user slammed Boebert, who voted in favor of Trump’s controversial domestic policy mega-bill, for blaming the Medicaid cuts on Polis and Democrats.

One commenter wrote: “This is what YOU voted for Lauren. Colorado faced a significant budget shortfall, estimated at around $750 million to $1.2 billion, largely due to the federal tax and spending bill (H.R. 1, known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”) passed in July 2025.”

The Republican bill that Trump championed (the “one big beautiful bill”) and that Boebert supported traded major tax cuts, especially for richer Americans, for compensatory cuts of “more than $1 trillion over a decade from federal health care and food assistance, largely by imposing work requirements on those receiving aid and by shifting certain federal costs onto the states,” as AP reports.

When Governor Polis announced the Medicaid cuts to the state budget at a press conference, he pointed to a copy of the mega-bill and said the cuts were “just the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to the effects of the bill. Totaling more than $102 million, the cuts announced by the Governor include $2 million from a program that provides dental care for people on Medicaid.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks softly and carries a big schtick. @Marshall9News cuts through Polis' latest announcement stunt to examine his new spending reductions. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/d5eTzGzdh8 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) August 29, 2025

(Polis also redirected previously appropriated funds to fill budget gaps, including “about $105 million collected through Proposition 123, the affordable housing funding program approved by voters in 2022,” which will now “be redirected to the state budget” as CPR News reports.)

“What happens over the next two years, when the actual cuts hit and some of the onerous paperwork requirements that would require additional work for the state, that’s when there’s even greater damage to Medicaid,” Polis said.

Polis emphasized that despite the broad cuts, K-12 public education and public safety funding won’t be impacted. “We are not cutting our public schools one dime. K-12 funding is held harmless,” the Governor said. “We also have zero cuts to public safety.”