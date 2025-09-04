Jeanine Pirro Poses With 1,300 Barrels of Drug-Making Chemicals: “It’s Going To Take 24 18-Wheelers” To Move Them

President Donald Trump’s U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, the former TV star “Judge Jeanine,” posed with 1,300 barrels of precursor chemicals (used to make methamphetamines) in a storage facility in Houston, Texas.

As seen in the one-minute video below, Pirro says the precursors were “seized as result of work [done by] my office in Washington, DC along with Homeland Security Customs and Border Control.”

She said the barrels were shipped from China to Mexico and, according to Pirro, “We intercepted these precursors on the high seas.”

You are looking at the largest seizure of precursor chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamine in U.S. history. China was sending over 700,000 lbs on the high seas to the Sinaloa Cartel before my office seized them.



Because President Trump and Secretary Rubio declared the… pic.twitter.com/kAyijtTlTM — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) September 3, 2025

Pirro added with repetition for emphasis : “And by the way, it will take 24 18-wheelers, 24 18-wheelers, to take all of these containers and put them in a secure storage facility.”

When Pirro shared the video on social media, she wrote: “Because President Trump and Secretary Rubio declared the Sinaloa Cartel a Foreign Terrorist Organization, we can now strike faster and hit harder.”

Note: On Tuesday, Trump defended a U.S. strike on a speedboat in the Caribbean which he said was carrying drugs to the United States. The strike killed 11 alleged Venezuelan gang members aboard, whom he called “terrorists.” On social media, the President shared a video of what appeared to be a speedboat with people on it exploding.

While Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told Fox & Friends on Wednesday that administration officials “knew exactly who was in that boat” and “exactly what they were doing,” neither he, nor the White House, has so far provided evidence about who or what was on the boat.

Critics of the deadly U.S. attack, which Trump said he ordered, note that it was a departure from traditional interdiction of ships suspected of smuggling drugs in international waters. In the past, U.S. authorities (from the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard) board such boats/ships, seize the drugs and identify suspects to build a criminal case. (Or, as Pirro phased it, take them on the “high seas.”)

At a press conference after the deadly attack, Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the tradition of interdiction “doesn’t work,” and what will stop drug cartels is “when you blow them up, when you get rid of them.”

Note: The New York Times reported that Rubio said the speedboat was likely headed to Trinidad or another country in the Caribbean, not the U.S., as President Trump said in the Oval Office.