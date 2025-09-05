GOP Congressman Warns Trump of “Ugly Chapter in U.S. History” If He “Does Not Reverse Course”

[Correction: An earlier version of this article mistakenly identified Representative Bacon as a Senator.]

U.S. Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE) is amplifying a Financial Times article on social media entitled ‘US To Cut Some Security Funds for European Countries Bordering Russia.’

With a link to the article, Bacon wrote: “If this is true, it is a disastrous and shameful decision. This Administration continues to be WEAK towards Putin and a WEAK leader of the Free World. This will read as an ugly chapter in U.S. history if the President does not reverse course.”

The conservative influential X account “Amuse” replied to Bacon, “Why wouldn’t you ask the administration before amplifying this?”

The Congressman responded to Amuse: “Why doesn’t the Admin deny it?”

According to the Financial Times report, which was released on Thursday, a White House official “speaking on condition of anonymity because of not being authorized to speak publicly,” confirmed the move to end support for “a program that helped prepare armies in Eastern Europe to stave off a potential offensive from Russia.”

Presuming the accuracy of the report, Bacon slammed the Trump administration for capitulating to Russian President Vladimir Putin and weakening the global leadership position of the United States.

On Thursday at the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education dinner, President Trump was asked if he would speak with President Putin after his call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in the day.

Trump said: “I will be, yeah. I will be. We’re having a very good dialogue. I settled seven wars. The one that I thought would be maybe one of the easiest, do you know that feeling?, you think one thing is going to be easier, turns out, to be a little tougher. The one that I thought would be easier, an easier one, because of my relationship with President Putin and with Ukraine and everything else, I thought it would be the Russia-Ukraine disaster where this week 7,014 people were killed, soldiers in most cases, soldiers, a few from Kyiv, relatively few, but mostly soldiers, and they’re being killed at levels that we haven’t seen since World War II.”