Kristi Noem Taps Rolling Stones for ICE Video, “Louisiana Lockup”

President Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited the new immigration detention center in Louisiana, which she calls the “Louisiana Lockup,” on Friday with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and MAGA-aligned Governor Jeff Landry.

The detention center is located at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, the maximum-security facility also known as Angola.

Landry said the detention center will house “the worst of the worst,” allowing federal immigration authorities to “consolidate the most violent offenders into a single deportation and holding facility.”

It is located in the infamous “Camp J,” the site of one of Angola’s most restrictive units, where according to the New York Times, “inmates were held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day in conditions that criminal justice activists likened to a dungeon.”

As seen in the video below, Noem — wearing a blue denim work shirt, jeans and a baseball cap — toured the facility inside and out. She’s seen lifting a mattress in one of the cells and walking passed a series of link-chain cages outdoors.

NOW OPEN: LOUISIANA LOCKUP pic.twitter.com/pN3T0hhel5 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) September 4, 2025

The fast-tempo song used for the video is, according to Shazam, ‘Zydeco Sont Pas Sales’ by The Rolling Stones & Steve Riley. It’s sung entirely in French by Mick Jagger, features iconic Louisiana accordionist Steve Riley, and pays tribute to the late Louisiana musician Clifton Chenier, known as the King of Zydeco.

Translated from French Creole to English, “Zydeco Sont Pas Sales” literally means “snapbeans and no salt”– a reference to the hardships of rural poverty in Louisiana, also translated as “The times are hard” or “Just getting by.”