Schumer, Jeffries Should Ditch Trump Meeting For “War-Ravaged” Emergency, Says Ex-GOP VP Chief of Staff

Last week Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) wrote a letter to President Donald Trump demanding a meeting to negotiate the funding bill and avoid a government shutdown. On Thursday, Trump rejected their request and called the Democrats’ efforts to preserve health care subsidies as “unserious” and “ridiculous.”

Trump has subsequently agreed to meet today with all four Congressional leaders — Schumer, Jeffries along with Senate Majority leader John Thune (R-SD) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Neoconservative writer and former White House Chief of Staff for Vice President Dan Quayle, Bill Kristol, suggested that the Democrats skip the meeting.

Kristol, a loud Trump critic, wrote on social media: “Shouldn’t Schumer and Jeffries tell Trump: Sorry, can’t make it to the White House tomorrow! You say a major city is so ‘war-ravaged’ as to require deploying federal troops authorized to use ‘Full Force’ against U.S. citizens. So we’re heading off to Portland to take a look.”

[Calling Portland “war-ravaged,” the President this weekend declared he would send Oregon National Guard troops to the Rose City over the objections of Governor Tina Kotek. Trump claims the troops are necessary because the situation on the ground constitutes an emergency — this prerequisite for action is compelled by the Posse Comitatus Act, enacted in 1878, making it illegal to use federal troops for domestic policing under normal circumstances.]

People are both sides of the aisle are voicing their agreement with Kristol and questioning the legitimacy of the meeting. As one self-described liberal replied: “I love that idea! Because Trump will never negotiate… This meeting is a waste of time.” A self-declared conservative replied: “The results would be the same…Meet or don’t.”

Others said neither Schumer nor Jeffries would dare to not show up, as one replied: “Sadly they haven’t got the chutzpah to pull a stunt like that. Last I heard Schumer was saying that Trump ‘should do the right thing’. Right there and then I knew he would go along with any empty promise of taking care of it next time.”