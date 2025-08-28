Tulsi Gabbard’s Deputy Chief of Staff Slams “Loser” Journalist Over CIA Exposure

Noah Rothman, senior writer at the National Review — once praised as the “bible of American conservatism” — is amplifying The Wall Street Journal article titled ‘Tulsi Gabbard Blindsided CIA Over Revoking Clearance of Undercover Officer.’

The WSJ piece has the subtitle “The naming of an agency Russian hand on a list of officials has alarmed people inside the spy agency.”

[Note: The article was written by WSJ national-security reporter Brett Forrest, whose investigative work often focuses on the former Soviet Union. Forrest is the author of the 2023 non-fiction book ‘Lost Son: An American Family Trapped Inside the FBI’s Secret Wars,’ which is about the disappearance of an American citizen, Billy Reilly, who vanished in Russia in 2015 while working as an FBI source.]

Rothman pulled a quote from the WSJ article and shared it on social media adding two exclamation marks. It reads: “‘Gabbard [the Director of National Intelligence] didn’t know the CIA officer had been working undercover [when she ID’d and stripped the 20-year veteran of security clearance]… Gabbard’s office [which has one job: coordinating with intel agencies] didn’t meaningfully consult with the CIA before releasing the list.’ (!!)”

Note: Earlier this month, Gabbard revoked the security clearances of 37 former intelligence officials, whom the White House accuses of “undermining the Trump administration.”

“Gabbard [the Director of National Intelligence] didn’t know the CIA officer had been working undercover [when she ID’d and stripped the 20-year veteran of security clearance]… Gabbard’s office [which has one job: coordinating with intel agencies] didn’t meaningfully consult… — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 28, 2025

Alexa Henning, Gabbard’s deputy chief of staff, replied to Rothman: “Surprise, surprise, Noah is repeating false stories from @WSJ that I spent all day debunking and they printed anyway because they are just simple minded puppets for the Deep State (including Noah).”

Rothman replied to Henning, “Sounds like a real comms failure,” to which Henning replied, “Lol you’re such a loser.”

Lol you’re such a loser. — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) August 28, 2025

Note: Prior to working with Gabbard, Henning was Communications Director for Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Deputy Chief of Staff for Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), a White House Special Assistant to the President during the first Trump administration, and served as Media Affairs Director on the 2020 Trump presidential campaign.

Rothman is the author of the 2022 book ‘The Rise of the New Puritans: Fighting Back Against Progressives’ War on Fun,’ which included high praise and blurbs from MAGA influencers including Megyn Kelly, Ben Shapiro, and Fox News star Dana Perino, a former White House press secretary to President George W. Bush.