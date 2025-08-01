Rep. Thomas Massie Claims 3 MAGA Billionaires “Attacking Me”

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) has been an outspoken opponent regarding President Donald Trump‘s domestic policy legislation — the “One Big Beautiful Bill” — and to resistance from the DOJ and FBI when it comes to releasing the Epstein files.

Massie’s unique insubordination to the Trump administration has irked House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-GA), who claims he doesn’t understand Massie’s objections and that he is being “persecuted” by Massie.

Today on social media, Massie shared a post by Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman which named the three billionaires behind “the anti-Massie super PAC.” They are Miriam Adelson, John Paulson and Paul Singer.

The group attacking me, MAGA Kentucky, is funded entirely by three billionaires. One gave millions to trans activism & Soros-backed open borders group & even funded the Russia hoax. Another is in Epstein’s black book and did a fundraiser for Sen Schumer.https://t.co/AgJY01IWPL pic.twitter.com/bs33qBpSnm — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) August 1, 2025

Elon Musk, who has also taken aim at Trump for the Epstein Files and the “one, big beautiful bill,” also commented on Sherman’s report, calling it “interesting.”

Interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2025

Massie wrote: “The group attacking me, MAGA Kentucky, is funded entirely by three billionaires. One gave millions to trans activism & Soros-backed open borders group & even funded the Russia hoax. Another is in Epstein’s black book and did a fundraiser for Sen Schumer.”

More than one Massie supporter also noted that all three billionaires are “pro-Israel.” Massie is proud of his record of not accepting money from the pro-American Israeli lobby group, AIPAC. He is the only member of Congress representing Kentucky who does not.

The Massie-MAGA rift appears to expose further splintering among Trump’s most ardent supporters, with Massie is the cross-hairs even as he takes aim at numerous Trump targets like Soros, Schumer, and the Russian “hoax.”

[Note: President Trump awarded Adelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018; Paulson was a top economic adviser to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and helped raise a reported $50 million for his 2024 election. Singer is also a major Republican donor including support for Trump.]