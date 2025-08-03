Marjorie Taylor Greene: “This Is One of the Most Startling and Tragic Statistics I Have Seen”

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week vowed to “keep fighting” for her sons’ generation which she said is “getting screwed” out of the American dream, that mythic proposition of dynamic financial prosperity for families that commonly includes home ownership.

After House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) ended congressional work early last week, reportedly to avoid a vote on a bipartisan measure to request the release of the Epstein Files, Greene, a co-sponsor of the bill, slammed the “political drama” in Washington that she says sidelines important issues and vented on social media.

The mother of three sons, aged 22, 25 and 27, Greene wrote: “I’m fighting for my kids and their entire generation. Their future is all that matters to me.”

Today the MAGA-aligned Congresswoman shared an unsourced line graph showing a drastic decline in home ownership by younger Americans over a 75-year span. The graph is titled ‘Estimated % of 30-year-olds who are both married and homeowners (1950-2025)’.

According to the graph, more than 50% were both married and homeowners in the 1950s and 1960s, while in 2025 less than 15% are both.

Greene added: “I think this is one of the most startling and tragic statistics I have seen. Only 12% of 30 year olds are married and own a home. Marriage, family, and home ownership are the ultimate trifecta of security and happiness. I hope this trajectory can be reversed.”

Note: Nathan Halberstadt, chief of staff at the venture capital firm New Founder, replied to Greene: “Original post below with this graph, which I made yesterday. Don’t mind it circulating widely— important data to share, as yes, it’s a serious civilizational problem. Let’s solve this, @RepMTG.”

Halberstadt provided his source for the graph: “Marriage data from U.S. Census Bureau ‘median age of first marriage’ and Pew’s % married at 30. Home ownership data from U.S. Census Bureau historical census housing tables. Given layering different data, it is an estimate (as noted in figure title), but landed in reasonable place.”