Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for “I’m Fighting for My Kids” Comment, They’re “Getting Screwed”

After House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) ended congressional work early this week, reportedly to avoid a vote on a bipartisan measure to request the release the Epstein Files, MAGA-aligned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a co-sponsor of the bill, vented on social media.

Note: Of the 19 co-sponsors of the resolution, 11 were Republicans including Greene and Johnson’s new nemesis, the outspoken Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

At a press conference this week, Johnson insinuated that he’s been “persecuted” by Massie who has been indefatigable with his request for the Epstein Files.

On Friday, Greene wrote on social media: “This might be an unpopular opinion for some but I’m going to say it anyways. There is too much political drama and people are pulling back. From both sides. Regular Americans are exhausted with it all.”

This might be an unpopular opinion for some but I’m going to say it anyways.



There is too much political drama and people are pulling back. From both sides.



Regular Americans are exhausted with it all.



They want their elected leaders to give a shit about the people they… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 25, 2025

She voiced her frustration and said she believes “the ’24 election was a message sent to Washington to hold accountability to those who are ruining the American PEOPLE’S lives and FIX their problems,” and yet her children and their generation “is getting screwed.”

Greene is the mother of three sons, aged 22, 25 and 27.

Greene added: “Now, I’m only operating in Mom Mode and it’s highly defensive and strategically offensive. No one can reason with me about this. I’m fighting for my kids and their entire generation. Their future is all that matters to me.”

Greene’s rant was met with opposition from social media influencers on both sides of the aisle. Republican “CryptidPolitics” replied: “MTG lecturing people on ‘political drama’? LOL.”

Anonymous replied: “You’re literally part of the problem, and you’ve literally helped cause the divide.”

Author and influencer Pekka Kallioniemi appears to agree with Anonymous as he replied with the headline, “Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Hearing Disrupted by Insider Trading Scrutiny: ‘Maybe It’s a Coincidence,’ Says Jasmine Crockett on MTG Buying Stocks Before Trump’s 90-Day Tariff Pause.”

You care about kids? pic.twitter.com/t6JF34gS8l — No Kings Here (@Stop_Project25) July 25, 2025

The “No Kings Here” account also responded to Greene with a montage of photos of President Trump with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and wrote: “You care about kids?”