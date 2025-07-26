Gavin Newsom Says Trump Made Up Federal Housing Permits, “They DO NOT EXIST”

President Donald Trump tried to disparage California Governor Gavin Newsom on social media on Friday by calling the charity music concert FireAid “a total disaster.”

Note: FireAid, which was held in January, raised a reported $100 million for victims of the Southern California wildfires, and featured musicians including Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and Jelly Roll, among others.

The event was organized by the Annenberg Foundation, a private foundation that distributed funds to non-profit organizations.

Trump wrote (all caps are his): “‘FIREAID IS A TOTAL DISASTER. LOOKS LIKE ANOTHER DEMOCRAT INSPIRED SCAM. 100 MILLION DOLLARS IS MISSING.”

The POTUS added the claim that the fires “WOULD NEVER HAVE EVEN HAPPENED” with “proper management “and accused Newsom of “refusing to release billions of gallons of water.” a

In addition, Trump claimed that “FEDERAL HOUSING PERMITS HAVE ALSO BEEN APPROVED.”

Nice try.



Release the Epstein files!!!! pic.twitter.com/zMJPJC2eth — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 26, 2025

Newsom responded to Trump’s post by suggesting that Trump is using FireAid as a distraction, a way to deflect attention from the Epstein Files by writing, “Nice try. Release the Epstein files!!!!”

Newsom’s office also took a red pen to Trump’s post and highlighted what the governor says are three lies:

1. “FireAid is NOT a state organization, and the Governor had no role in it, but its impacts have been widely reported,” and quotes media outlets including Fox News and the LA Times which reported about the success of the event.

2. “State water reservoirs in Southern California were at record levels during the LA fires. There was no shortage of water in the region. There is also no magic ‘spigot.'”

3. “There is no such thing as a federal housing permit. The have been approved because they DO NOT EXIST.”

Note: Earlier this month, Newsom signed an executive order “to fast-track the rebuilding of schools and homes impacted by the fires by suspending local building codes and permitting laws.”

He also applauded the crews (including from FEMA) that participated in California’s Consolidated Debris Removal Program, which “removed more than 2.5 million tons — or 5.5 billion pounds — of ash, debris, metal, concrete, and contaminated soil,” a requirement before rebuilding.

FEMA Region 9 Administration Bob Fenton, whom Trump appointed acting FEMA Director during his first administration, said:

“This progress is a testament to the unwavering collaboration between FEMA, USACE, CalOES, L.A. County Department of Public Works and all of our federal, state, local and private sector partners. In my 28 years of emergency management, I’ve rarely seen such an effective and united response and recovery effort. Together, we are making significant strides in helping communities rebuild and restore their lives. The dedication and hard work of everyone involved exemplifies the true spirit of American resilience and determination, making this milestone possible.”