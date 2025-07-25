US Ambassador Mike Huckabee Slammed by Catholic Group For “Highly Inappropriate” Comment

President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that France will recognize the State of Palestine and that he will “make this solemn announcement before the United Nations General Assembly this coming September.”

On social media, Macron shared a letter he wrote to the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas. Macron added, “The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and to bring relief to the civilian population.”

Consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine.



I will make this solemn announcement before the United Nations General Assembly this coming September.… pic.twitter.com/VTSVGVH41I — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 24, 2025

President Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee responded to Macron’s decision on social media.

The evangelical Christian wrote: “Macron’s unilateral ‘declaration’ of a ‘Palestinian’ state didn’t say WHERE it would be. I can now exclusively disclose that France will offer the French Riviera & the new nation will be called ‘Franc-en-Stine.'”

Macron's unilateral "declaration" of a "Palestinian" state didn't say WHERE it would be. I can now exclusively disclose that France will offer the French Riviera & the new nation will be called "Franc-en-Stine."https://t.co/zCZR0Fj9tc — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 25, 2025

While some Huckabee supporters are responding to his post with applause and laughing-crying emojis, others are offended by his comment.

The Roman Catholic blog “Rorate Caeli” responded to Huckabee: “This is highly inappropriate for an ambassador: you are supposed to represent US interests first of all.”

This is highly inappropriate for an ambassador: you are supposed to represent US interests first of all. — Rorate Caeli (@RorateCaeli) July 25, 2025

Another commenter who took offense replied to Huckabee: “This isn’t even funny and creates more hostility, not peace. Learn how to separate people from their governments and respect and democratically empower all of modern Israel — Palestine as well. Now get back to work @GovMikeHuckabee. The American people and the entire Middle East are holding you accountable.”

Targeting Huckabee’s own background as a religious leader, another commenter wrote to the Ambassador: “It’s hard to believe you were a Pastor.”