Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Lindsey Graham, “He Has No Children”

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) addressed the South Carolina Republican Party and said, “If America pulls the plug on Israel, God will pull the plug on us. I’m not going to let that happen.”

U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has strongly opposed sending U.S. aid to Israel (and Ukraine, and all other foreign nations), responded to Graham’s speech on social media.

Greene wrote: “Senator Graham confidently says the quiet part out loud, ‘If Israel wanted to commit genocide they could. They have the capacity to do that.’ That is quite a statement and is an acknowledgment that nuclear armed Israel is more than capable of defending themselves, by themselves, and not only defeating their enemies, but completely wiping them out! So why is America funding them and fighting for them??!!! We should not be!! And it is not a matter of supporting either Israel or Hamas, as he suggest [sic], which is ridiculous. It is about supporting AMERICA!!!”

Greene added a personal jab toward the never-married Senator: “Lindsey Graham has no children. I have 3 adult children, who are 22, 25, and 27, which gives me a fierce invested interest to be ALL IN to save America.”

The MAGA-aligned Congresswoman added: “Even after the America First mandate was delivered in the election of 2024, tone deaf Politicians in the swamp still slither up to podiums to deliver speeches that sound like the same Bush era propaganda that has led to 22 veteran suicides a day, every day, from devastating PTSD brought home from pointless foreign wars.”

[NOTE: Greene’s implication that as a mother her interest in America’s future is stronger than Graham’s, mines an idea similar to that expressed controversially by Vice President JD Vance in 2021, when Vance said: “When you go to the polls in this country as a parent, you should have more power — you should have more of an ability to speak your voice in our democratic republic — than people who don’t have kids. Let’s face the consequences and the reality: If you don’t have as much of an investment in the future of this country, maybe you shouldn’t get nearly the same voice.”]