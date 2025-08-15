MAGA Congresswoman Plans To Go Around Mike Johnson: “I Don’t Care If This Upsets People”

U.S. Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is trying to force a vote on Rep. Tim Burchett‘s (R-TN) bill to prohibit stock trading and owning of stocks by members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children. Burchett introduced the bill in March.

Although House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said that he might support a stock trading ban, Luna is planning to bypass him next month by forcing votes by collecting the required 218 signatures for a discharge petition.

(Note: Luna successfully secured 218 signatures — only 12 of which came from Republicans — earlier this year to force a vote on allowing House members who are new parents to vote by proxy for up to three months. Johnson, who initially said he wouldn’t concede on the parents proxy voting battle, eventually made a deal with Luna, to employ “a procedure called ‘live/dead pairing’—dating back to the 1800s—for the entire conference to use when unable to physically be present to vote: new parents, bereaved, emergencies.”)

On Thursday, Luna provided an update on her efforts. Taking to X, the Congresswoman wrote: “An update regarding the discharge petition to BAN insider trading in Congress: Allegedly, there were ‘talks’ happening? With who? And why wasn’t the majority of the conference informed about legislation to STOP corrupt insider trading?”

An update regarding the discharge petition to BAN insider trading in Congress:



Allegedly, there were “talks” happening? With who? And why wasn’t the majority of the conference informed about legislation to STOP corrupt insider trading? The truth is, plenty of members CLAIM they… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) August 14, 2025

Luna added: “The truth is, plenty of members CLAIM they want to ban it— but behind closed doors, they DO NOT, and THEY WILL TRY TO STOP IT. I AM TELLING YOU: They were never going to bring a VOTE to the floor. I don’t care if this upsets people. If you want to find a job trading stocks cool, get out of Congress. I’m not parachuting in and hijacking some ‘pretend idea’ that the very same Congress— and the very same people— who refused to deal with this for multiple sessions were suddenly going to ‘fix it’ before I brought it up.

“I’m representing my district, and EVERYONE I HAVE TALKED TO in my district supports this, as well as a majority of Americans. The idea that a discharge petition is ‘only a tool of the minority’ is just an excuse to keep power consolidated in the hands of people who don’t actually want your member of Congress to legislate or fight for you.”

Luna told her constituents — and those beyond her district — to ask their representatives to be transparent on the issue, saying the “American people back this.” She also said her measure has the support of the Treasury Secretary (Scott Bessent) and the POTUS.

Note: In May, after stating that he’s in favor of a stock trading ban, Johnson also said: “If you stay on this trajectory, you’re going to have less qualified people who are willing to make the extreme sacrifice to run for Congress.”

Contending that Congress members make financial sacrifices as part of their jobs, Johnson added: “I mean, just people just make a reasonable decision as a family on whether or not they can come to Washington and have a residence here, residence at home, and do all the things that are required.”