According to a DC Police Department incident report, Edward Coristine, the 19-year-old former DOGE worker known by the moniker “Big Balls,” and another individual were assaulted in an attempted carjacking on Sunday. The incident reignited President Donald Trump‘s threat to take over the nation’s Capital.

Trump said on Tuesday: “I have to say that somebody from DOGE was very badly hurt … A young man who was beat up by a bunch of thugs in DC, and either they’re gonna straighten their act out in the terms of government and in terms of protection or we’re gonna have to federalize and run it the way it’s supposed to be run.”

Trump added: “The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these ‘minors’ as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14.”

Former DOGE leader Elon Musk voiced agreement with Trump and wrote on X, “It is time to federalize DC.”

President Trump wants me to relay a message to you about crimes in the nation’s capital pic.twitter.com/zvT5YqpaAC — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 5, 2025

The Trump-nominated U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, relayed on social media a message she says she received from Trump. As seen in the video below, Pirro said: “I just spoke with the President and we talked about crime…The president is very serious about making sure that, as the prosecutor here, that we not only fight crime with a vengeance but make sure there are consequences.”

Pirro added, “Our job is to get guns off the streets, drugs off the street…and that’s just what we’re gonna do. And if you don’t buy into it, you’re gonna have to deal with us.”

Pirro’s comment about getting ‘guns off the streets’ alarmed some commenters, including Carli Wojciak who replied to Pirro: “Please be specific; my belief is that you are speaking of guns in a criminals hands? Not homeowners.”

Note: According to the Metropolitan Police Department: “In Washington, D.C., carrying a handgun requires a license, and open carry is generally prohibited. You can carry a legally registered firearm inside your home or place of business without restrictions. However, carrying a firearm in other locations, like public transportation or government buildings, is prohibited, even with a license.”