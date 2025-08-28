2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Gavin Newsom Slams Speaker Mike Johnson on Murder Rate, “You’ll Not See This On Fox News”

by in Daily Edition | August 28, 2025 3 min read

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaking to the press while flanked by law enforcement officers, explained the idea behind his viral and attention-grabbing social media mimicry of President Donald Trump‘s messaging style, saying the mockery is meant to guard against Trump’s behavior being “normalized.”

Offering insight into the reasons for his social strategy, in which Newsom takes on a solipsistic bravado and insults those in the MAGAverse with Trump-toned disses, the Governor said: “I’m highlighting some just just blatant hypocrisy. Yes, we are putting a mirror up to the lunacy that is trump’s tweets and his grift. The madness of someone who would dress up as the Pope and tweet that out or put his face up there on Mt. Rushmore in a Superman costume — the President of the United States. I do think it’s important to put that mirror, that lens back and have everyone reflect on it and say is this…how we accepted this as normal? Why aren’t we calling this out more clearly?”

Newsom also targeted what he characterizes as Trump’s dubious self-identification as a law and order beacon, saying the President’s pose is that of an authoritarian, not someone sincerely “focused on the issue of crime and violence.”

If he were, Newsom suggests, Trump would send troops — which he has done in Washington, DC and Los Angeles — to places where they are more needed. Newsom presented a list of Southern states — red states largely populated by Trump voters — with higher murder rates than California.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) represents a state with a murder rate Newsom said is four times the rate in California, yet Trump has not threatened to put boots on the ground there. (Newsom says this is something “you’ll not see on Fox News.”)

“Where’s the President of the United States? I thought he cared,” Newsom said. “These are his states that voted for him,” the Governor added.

Newsom also mentions Alabama and Mississippi, where Newsom said “the murder is out of control.”