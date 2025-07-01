Trump on Republicans: “I Would Say That They Have To Do It…Or Suffer The Consequences”

Saying “nothing’s easy,” President Donald Trump praised his signature legislation — the so-called “big, beautiful bill” currently in the Senate, saying “we made it great big, we added everything in there for everybody.”

Trump also portrayed the legislation — which delivers major tax cuts which largely benefit the wealthiest Americans while cutting healthcare, Medicaid and other services like SNAP — as “a beautiful economic development bill. Great for the border, great for low taxes.”

Reporter: Mr. President, what's the message for Republicans not yet on board?



Trump: If they don't do it, they’ll suffer the consequences pic.twitter.com/sMwdFJmf4S — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2025

Asked about Republican lawmakers who are not “on board” with the bill, Trump said “I think it would be very wise for them to get on board. I really do.” The President added: “If they don’t do it, look, they suffer the consequences.”

One of those objectors is Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) who will get another crack at upending the bill if it moves through the Senate. Trump threatened to unseat Massie as a result of his “disloyalty.”

(Amping the intrigue, it is rumored that Elon Musk, who dislikes the bill, may back Massie for re-election.)

Trump posting that Massie is “a very bad guy” and anyone he endorses will beat Massie by 25 points pic.twitter.com/18nV6VAfvf — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2025

Those objecting to Trump’s threats were vocal in the comments. As one commenter wrote: “Leadership should persuade with vision, not threats. Unity comes from trust, not intimidation.”

Another, defending Massie, wrote “Speaking truth about Trump’s intentions to drive the US economy over the brink by adding 5 TRILLION DOLLARS to the US deficit qualifies as the worst of sins in Trump’s mind.”