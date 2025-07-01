FBI’s Dan Bongino Reports Theft of Public Funds, MAGA Wants Arrests, “Talk Is Cheap”

President Trump’s FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino reported Monday on social media: “Public corruption will not be tolerated as the Director and I vigorously pursue bad actors who violated their oaths to all of us. We view the theft of public funds the same way. It’s a crime against all of us.

“Today, in conjunction with the DOJ and our federal partners, we are announcing the results from the largest healthcare fraud investigation, as measured by financial losses, in DOJ history.”

Bongino added: “The investigation spanned 50 federal districts, and resulted in nearly 3 billion dollars in false claims with over 15 million illegal distributions of pills. We seized 245 million dollars, we charged 324 defendants, 96 medical professionals, and the intended losses from these bad actors approached 15 billion dollars.

“Results matter. Talk is cheap. And this is not even the beginning of the beginning. If you’re stealing from the public, or violating your oath to serve, then we’re coming for you too.”

Several MAGA supporters responded with a decided lack of enthusiasm regarding Bongino’s update, as one replied: “Why aren’t names of those arrested ever posted with these statements?”

Others continue to ask for the full release of the Epstein files, which FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi have said repeatedly are still under review.

To date not one corrupt Biden administration criminal has been arrested and the FBI whistle blowers have not been reinstated not compensated. Your post fixes none of that. — Trisha Hope – National Delegate-TX (@JustTheTweets17) June 30, 2025

When will the DOJ be arresting the criminals in the DOJ? — Alexander Sheppard 🇺🇸 (@NotAlexSheppard) June 30, 2025

Pardoned Jan6er Alexander Sheppard replied to Bongino: “When will the DOJ be arresting the criminals in the DOJ?”