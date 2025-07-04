Roger Stone Threatens GOP Congressman Who Voted For Trump’s Bill, “Don’t Get Too Comfortable”

U.S. Representative Frank Lucas (R-OK), who voted for President Donald Trump‘s domestic policy bill on Thursday, praised the “historic legislation” on social media. He wrote that the bill fulfills “critical campaign promises: it secures the border, cuts spending, lowers taxes, and roots out waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Lucas added: “While the legislative process is rarely smooth, this bill will deliver real results to Oklahomans and the American people.”

Note: Two House Republicans, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA) and Thomas Massie (KY), voted against the bill which passed (218-214).

Frank, you want us to piss away millions studying " climate science" and steal land that actually belongs to two Indian tribes. Don't get too comfortable in Congress because you're leaving. #RINO https://t.co/CwDKAOiHN0 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) July 4, 2025

Long-time Trump political advisor Roger Stone, who was pardoned by Trump in January 2020 after being convicted by a jury of seven felonies related to the Robert Mueller investigation, replied to Lucas’s post with a threat.

[Note: Stone is drawing his MAGA line very far right of center in this case. As Politico reports, while Lucas, who is chair of the House Science Committee, “has spoken about the threat posed by more intense droughts and heat waves,” the Congressman “also has resisted calls to cut the use of fossil fuels, by far the biggest contributor to global warming.”]

Note: On Monday, when Stone defended Trump’s bill on social media, and claimed that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) was “wrong” in its projections of the bill “adding $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade by extending the president’s tax cuts that he first implemented in 2017,” Vice President J.D. Vance replied, “Roger is right.”