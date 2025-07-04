Largest Union in U.S. Condemns Trump Bill, “Congress Voted to Betray Working People”

After both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives passed President Donald Trump’s domestic policy bill this week, AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the United States, which represents nearly 15 million people both active and retired, released a public statement on social media.

It reads: “Congress voted to pass the largest job-killing bill in history. Congress voted to take away health care from 17 million people to pay for tax breaks for billionaires. Congress voted to take away food assistance from 3 million people. Congress voted to betray working people.”

Congress voted to pass the largest job-killing bill in history.



Congress voted to take away health care from 17 million people to pay for tax breaks for billionaires.



Congress voted to take away food assistance from 3 million people.



Congress voted to betray working people. — AFL-CIO ✊ (@AFLCIO) July 3, 2025

More than one commenter agreeing with the AFL-CIO statement added an emphasis blaming Republican members of Congress specifically.

As one replied: “It wasn’t ‘Congress,’ it was Republicans in Congress, Please be clear.”

Others blamed union members who voted for the Republicans who passed the legislation. As one wrote: “Do a better job of getting this through the skulls of the half of your members who voted Republican that THEY did this.”

Note: Under the leadership of AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler, the federation officially supported the Democratic ticket in 2024, though membership was divided.

Shuler, who spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, said: “The labor movement is mobilizing like never before behind the Harris-Walz agenda that puts working people first — and against the Trump Project 2025 agenda that attacks our unions and everything we stand for.”