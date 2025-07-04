Republican Congressman Joins 16 Democrats to Urge Pete Hegseth Reversal, “Dangerous”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is leading 17 members of Congress demanding that President Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reverse his decision to freeze munitions and arms shipments to Ukraine.

Blumenthal said the Pentagon decision was “dangerous” and “precisely the wrong moment to curtail our aid. We must meet Putin’s brutal assault with the arms Ukraine needs to defend itself.”

Blumenthal wrote on social media demanding Sec. Hegseth reverse his decision to freeze munitions & arms shipments to Ukraine, stating "This is precisely the wrong moment to curtail our aid. We must meet Putin's brutal assault with the arms Ukraine needs to defend itself."

Blumenthal wrote Thursday on social media: “Putin needs to hear that America is committed to continuing arms aid to Ukraine—& that recent freeze reports are false. After the President’s reaffirmation of Ukrainian support at NATO, mixed messaging would only embolden Putin to evade peace talks & continue bloody attacks.”

He added: “This cruel misstep contradicts President Trump’s recent NATO commitment of support—a mixed message emboldening Putin to continue his bloody attacks & atrocities & rejecting serious peace talks. We must stand with Ukraine.”

The 17 members of Congress who signed the letter to Hegseth are almost all Democrats. The only Republican to sign it is Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia, who following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has consistently supported U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Note: Scott is often on the House floor arguing with Democrats as seen below when he defended President Trump’s domestic policy bill, which doesn’t not mention Ukraine.

The following members of Congress signed Blumenthal’s letter: Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Peter Welch (D-VT), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Reps. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Salud Carbajal (D-CA), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Jared Golden (D-ME), Austin Scott (R-GA), Jason Crow (D-CO), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Joe Courtney (D-CT), John Garamendi (D-CA), and Marilyn Strickland (D-WA).

Note: Some political pundits, including MAGA-aligned Nick Sortor, reported that Scott’s fellow Republican congressman, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, voted against Trump’s bill because “he wants more weapons sent to Ukraine.” Fitzpatrick and Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky were the only two House Republicans to vote against Trump’s reconciliation bill that passed on Thursday.