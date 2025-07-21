Republican Congressman Rips MAGA For Epstein ‘Hoax’ Rejections, Elon Musk Reacts

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) has been vocal in his opposition to President Donald Trump‘s domestic policy bill — he and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) were the only two House Republicans to vote against it — and to the Trump administration’s apparent reluctance to release more information from the files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a former acquaintance of Trump.

On Sunday, Massie quoted author George Orwell and wrote on X: “Was George Orwell talking about the Epstein ‘hoax’ when he wrote, ‘The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.'”

[NOTE: The quote will be familiar to political observers as it was frequently cited to describe the disconnect many Americans identified when the violent January 6 attack on the Capitol was rebranded as a patriotic “day of love” by the President.]

The quote is from Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984, which addresses the “consequences of totalitarianism, mass surveillance and repressive regimentation of people and behaviors within society,” and “the role of truth and facts within societies and the ways in which they can be manipulated.”

Billionaire X owner and Trump’s former “Special Government Employee” Elon Musk, who has claimed on X that the President is in the Epstein Files, responded to Massie with a bullseye emoji.

(Musk has been blistering the administration’s handling of the Epstein situation, calling it a government “cover-up” weeks after writing “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”)

Those in favor of Musk’s proposed third party, the America Party, are encouraging Massie and Musk, and also Massie’s fellow libertarian, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY). As one replied: @RepThomasMassie or @RandPaul join the America Party it’s game over. The only 2 politicians worth a grain IMO.”