NRA Thanks Trump for Delivering “Biggest Blow to the National Firearms Act”

The National Rifle Association (NRA), the American Suppressor Association (ASA), the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), an the Second Amendment Foundation released a joint announcement regarding President Donald Trump‘s domestic policy bill, which just passed the House of Representatives and is on its way to Trump’s desk.

The announcement reads: “When President Trump signs the One Big Beautiful Bill — which will eliminate the excise tax on suppressors, short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, and AOWs — he will have delivered the biggest blow to the National Firearms Act since its passage nearly a century ago. We thank President Trump for his leadership and every member of Congress who fought for law-abiding gun owners throughout the reconciliation process.”

Note: The National Firearms Act (NFA) is a 1934 federal law regulating certain firearms. It imposes a tax on the manufacture, transfer, and making of specific types of firearms, and requires registration of these weapons with the federal government. Since 1934, the $200 tax on suppressors (or silencers) has not waivered, until now. After the bill, the tax is $0.

The four organizations, which vow to ultimately dismantle the NFA “once and for all,” also announced that they are launching a new lawsuit to challenge the constitutionally of the NFA in Federal Court. NRA-ILA executive director John Commerford wrote: “This is just the beginning.”

Not all NRA members are pleased with the announcement. As one replied: “you’re celebrating eliminating the cost but not eliminating it altogether? in 1934 the Supreme Court ruled that the NFA is basically only constitutional because it’s a tax and not a registry, rulings have come down since affirming a registry of private owned firearms is unconstitutional. If the tax levy is waived, then it is no longer a tax and now becomes a registry. This is not something to celebrate, this is something that requires immediate lawsuits to be filed.”