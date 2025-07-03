Washington Post Responds to Tulsi Gabbard’s Accusations of Harassment, “Unfounded Personal Attack”

President Donald Trump‘s Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard wrote on social media today: “It has come to my attention that Washington Post reporter @nakashimae appears to be actively harassing ODNI staff. Instead of reaching out to my press office, she is calling high level Intelligence Officers from a burner phone, refusing to identify herself, lying about the fact that she works for the Washington Post, and then demanding they share sensitive information.

“Apparently, publishing leaked classified material wasn’t enough for the Washington Post, so now they’ve decided to go after the Intelligence professionals charged to protect it.

“This is a clear political op by the same outlet and the same reporter who harassed and stalked my family in Hawaii.

“This kind of deranged behavior reflects a media establishment so desperate to sabotage @POTUS’s successful agenda that they’ve abandoned even a facade of journalistic integrity and ethics. The Washington Post should be ashamed, and they should put an end to this immediately.”

The Washington Post responded to Gabbard’s accusations with a statement from Executive Editor Matt Murray (below).

Statement from Executive Editor Matt Murray:



“For three decades, Ellen Nakashima has been one of the most careful, fair-minded, and highly regarded reporters covering national security. Reaching out to potential sources rather than relying solely on official government press… https://t.co/qNi1FBFJgc — Washington Post Communications (@WashPostComms) July 3, 2025

It reads: “For three decades, Ellen Nakashima has been one of the most careful, fair-minded, and highly regarded reporters covering national security. Reaching out to potential sources rather than relying solely on official government press statements regarding matters of public interest is neither nefarious nor is it harassment. It is basic journalism. DNI Gabbard’s unfounded personal attack reflects a fundamental misunderstanding about the role of journalists to report on government officials and hold power to account, without fear or favor and regardless of party. The Post remains committed to that vital and constitutionally protected work.”

Several MAGA supporters online are encouraging Gabbard to arrest the reporter (without providing a crime).

Trump’s former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, who was pardoned by Trump after pleading guilty of lying to the FBI, said the Washington Post “should be shut down” and told Gabbard to “Take any and all taxpayer funds from them and all of their reporters.”

Note: The Washington Post does not receive federal funding; it is owned by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, operates as a privately owned news organization and relies on revenue from its operations, including subscriptions and advertising.

The WAPO should be shut down. Take any and all taxpayer funds from them and all of their reporters. Do not allow them entrance to any USG facility without an escort. Do not allow anyone in the entire USIC to take any of their questions or to do any interviews with them. There’s… — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) July 3, 2025

Others online admit that it sounds like the Washington Post reporter is “just doing her job as a journalist.”

As one replied: “Sounds like a journalist doing their job. This is getting ridiculous. Tulsi I hope you are more durable behind closed doors because the public persona is becoming rather flimsy.”