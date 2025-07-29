Nancy Pelosi Slams Trump For Denying Taiwan President Visit, “Bullied by Beijing”

The Financial Times reported on Monday that President Donald Trump blocked Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te from visiting New York and Texas in August.

U.S. Congresswoman and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is amplifying the FT article on social media and added: “Donald Trump’s decision to deny permission for President Lai to visit New York sends a dangerous signal: that the United States can be bullied by Beijing into silence on Taiwan. This is a victory for Xi — and let us hope it is not indicative of a dangerous change in U.S. policy.”

Note: According to Reuters: “Such a trip was bound to infuriate Beijing at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to negotiate a deal on trade with China. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a claim Taiwan rejects, and regularly denounces any shows of support for Taipei from Washington.”

Donald Trump’s decision to deny permission for President Lai to visit New York sends a dangerous signal: that the United States can be bullied by Beijing into silence on Taiwan.



This is a victory for Xi — and let us hope it is not indicative of a dangerous change in U.S. policy. pic.twitter.com/NeUxtDBz0o — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 28, 2025

A spokesperson in Lai’s Presidential Office said “further arrangement for the trip will be made later this year,” and will include a visit in Texas.

After the devastating deadly flooding in Texas earlier this month, Lai wrote on social media: “I extend sincere condolences to all affected by the severe flash floods in Texas. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and all involved in the search and rescue efforts. Stay safe and strong.”

I extend sincere condolences to all affected by the severe flash floods in Texas. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and all involved in the search and rescue efforts. Stay safe and strong. https://t.co/h0dLdGIOs4 — 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) July 6, 2025

In March, Lai welcomed Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs to Taiwan to celebrate a new $100 billion investment in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing by Taiwan-based conglomerate TSMC. President Trump said of the investment: “This $100 billion in new investment will go into building five cutting-edge fabrication facilities in the great state that we just discussed, Arizona, and will create thousands of jobs — many thousands of jobs, and they’re high-paying jobs.”

Happy to welcome #Arizona's @GovernorHobbs back to #Taiwan. As we've seen from TSMC's historic investment, the ties between Taiwan & Arizona are growing closer than ever. We look forward to expanding cooperation across high tech, trade, culture & more to drive shared success. pic.twitter.com/H6eBQ1b49C — 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) March 18, 2025

Note: President Lai also sent his “deepest condolences to all mourning the loss of Dr. Ed Feulner.” Lai wrote of the conservative Heritage Foundation co-founder: “Ed was an inspiring leader and a dear friend of Taiwan; we will always remember his steadfast support for the Taiwan–US partnership, as a lifelong champion of freedom. May he rest in peace.” (The Heritage Foundation produced the Project 2025 document that has served as blueprint for many of the initiatives taken on in the early part of the second Trump administration.)