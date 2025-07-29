Sen. Ron Johnson Says Sending Obama to Guantanamo Has Been “Referred”

On the Real America’s Voice network, TV host Eric Bolling interviewed U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI). The Senator addressed the documents released by President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard which accuse former President Barack Obama and his staff of “manufacturing intelligence” to suggest Russia attempted to influence the results of the 2016 election.

[Note: According to a The New York Times report: “The documents Ms. Gabbard has produced, both Wednesday and last week, show that Obama administration officials wanted to complete a review before they left office and put pressure on the intelligence agencies to work quickly, but there is no evidence of criminal behavior.”]

Bolling listed off a number of President Trump’s political opponents including Obama, Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and said: “Send ’em all, lock ’em all up, send ’em to Guantanamo Bay.”

Johnson responded to Bolling: “It’s been referred and let’s hope they prosecute.”

BOLLING: Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Brennan, Comey, Clapper — send 'em all to Guantanamo Bay. Lock 'em all up.



SEN. RON JOHNSON: It's been referred and let's hope they prosecute pic.twitter.com/1XViAyN3am — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2025

More than one commenter on social media replied, “For what?” Others are noting: “Jailing political opponents is typically called political persecution, a hallmark of authoritarian regimes. It undermines democracy and the rule of law” and “Locking up political opponents without evidence or due process is straight-up tyranny. This is the language of dictators, not a democracy. Grow up, stop peddling hate, and learn what real justice looks like because your call for kangaroo courts only fuels chaos and division.”

Note: In 2021, Johnson confirmed that the FBI warned him (in August 2020) that he was a target of Russian disinformation. While seeking his third term, during a Senate debate in 2022, Johnson said “The FBI set me up with a corrupt briefing and then leaked that to smear me.” The comment drew laughter from some in the audience, as seen below.

The #WISen debate audience audibly laughs when Sen. Ron Johnson (R) alleges the FBI “set me up with a corrupt briefing and then leaked that to smear me.” pic.twitter.com/I5YYUATNG9 — The Recount (@therecount) October 14, 2022

Johnson narrowly defeated his Democratic opponent, former Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, in the 2022 election by winning 50.41% of the votes.

Note: When Trump returned to the White House in January, he ordered a section of the American military prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, to be prepared for 30,000 migrants. Of the roughly 780 detainees who have been held at Guantánamo Bay, since 2022, now 15 remain.