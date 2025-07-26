Matt Gaetz Says Ron DeSantis Imitating Trump at Press Conference, “OMG…He’s Trying the Weave”

At a press conference on Friday held outside of the new Florida immigration detention facility named “Alligator Alcatraz,” Governor Ron DeSantis addressed one detainee’s complaint about the food served in the facility.

DeSantis said: “One of the illegals said that his ham sandwich was cold. And I’m thinking to myself, ‘You know, you’re entitled to toasted hoagies?’”

Without pause, DeSantis continued: “First of all, you know, Jimmy John’s is one of the most successful restaurant, sandwich places in the country. They didn’t have any toasted subs until very recently. They had only done cold subs, and it became a massive success, financial success. Now they do offer toasted subs. They don’t, I don’t think they do cheesesteaks. You know, my kids like the cheesesteak from Jersey Mike’s. But like, be that, as it may, to say that, that, ‘Oh, that the AC is on too much, it’s too cold,’ or this or that, you know, at some point it’s like, good grief.”

MAGA-aligned former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz replied to the news video by writing on social media: “OMG…..he’s trying ‘the weave.'”

(President Trump is well known for his “weaving” narrative style — to veer in conversation from one subject to another which may or not be relevant.it also includes the option not to revert to the initial question or subject. He demonstrated the weave in the interview below.)

This is just sad.



Trump realizes in real time he's not making any sense, tries to explain it as the "weave."



The hosts are literally laughing at him. pic.twitter.com/UHpaJc1JKc — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) October 9, 2024

Gaetz’s “weave” observation rings true to many conservatives who are replying with comments about DeSantis including “He’s going for it LOL” and “I don’t think it was intentional on his part, but it was funny!”

Another replied: “He did come back on point though. Still a rambling way to answer questions. It makes them seem like they just want to hear themselves talk, don’t know what to say or are avoiding the question. I just shake my head when anyone does this, Trump or DeSantis.”

And more than one suggested that DeSantis “wants to be president so bad.”

Of course, DeSantis ran against Trump in 2024 and will be available to run again in 2028 as his term as governor will be over in 2026, due to term limits.

DeSantis’s wife Casey DeSantis is reportedly considering a run for Governor in 2026 which would pit her against Trump-endorsed Congressman Byron Donalds. Gaetz has also hinted that he might run for the office.

Note: Matt Gaetz played a pivotal role in DeSantis’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign, but in 2021, as a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving Gaetz unfolded, DeSantis distanced himself from Gaetz, and Gaetz further cozied up to Trump.