Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams MAGA Congressman Randy Fine, “Disgraceful”

MAGA-aligned Representative Randy Fine (R-FL), who describes himself as “Jewish and a proud Zionist” — and who was supported by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) — was removed from the pro-Israel lobbying group’s list of candidates after posting extreme comments including the endorsement of starving Gazans.

According to New Republic, “AIPAC distanced itself to avoid backlash harming other candidates” that the AIPAC supports.

I remember the first time I met Randy Fine when he was a candidate before he barely won Florida’s deep red 6th district seat, as we were being told he might actually lose the seat because the strong Trump district couldn’t relate to him and didn’t like him.

He was telling me that… https://t.co/rdGDBNDszl — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 29, 2025

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who even a fellow Republican once chastised as the “Jewish space laser lady” for her association with an antisemitic conspiracy theory about the Rothschild banking family, responded to Fine’s online behavior, too.

Greene wrote: “I remember the first time I met Randy Fine when he was a candidate before he barely won Florida’s deep red 6th district seat, as we were being told he might actually lose the seat because the strong Trump district couldn’t relate to him and didn’t like him. He was telling me that he and his wife were looking forward to moving to Washington and he hadn’t even won yet.”

Note: Fine won the Special Election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District on April 1, after former Rep. Mike Waltz was appointed National Security Advisor by President Donald Trump in January, opening the seat. (Waltz is now a nominee for the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.)

Greene added: “I said to him that Washington isn’t a good place to live and he should live in the district he will represent. You know that whole ‘representative’ thing. But he was adamant that they did not want to live in the district. And I thought, no wonder that district doesn’t want to elect him. I can only imagine how Florida’s 6th district feels now that their Representative, that they were told to vote for, openly calls for starving innocent people and children.

“It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct 7th in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza. But a Jewish U.S. Representative calling for the continued starvation of innocent people and children is disgraceful. His awful statement will actually cause more antisemitism.”

Randy Fine is a bloated, braindead, blithering idiot who has no business being in Congress.



I would call Fine a jester who belongs in a circus but that would be an insult to jesters who have more brain cells. pic.twitter.com/hiWAPjDKbY — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) July 24, 2025

Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY) also took aim at Fine. On social media he wrote: “Randy Fine is a bloated, braindead, blithering idiot who has no business being in Congress. I would call Fine a jester who belongs in a circus but that would be an insult to jesters who have more brain cells.”

More than one Democratic organization (No Dem Left Behind, AIPAC Tracker) is calling for Fine to be removed from Congress.