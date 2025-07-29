U.S. Congressman Slams Vivek Ramaswamy for NYC Shooting Comment, “This Is About Republicans”

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is currently running for Governor of Ohio, commented on the tragic shooting in Midtown Manhattan yesterday which left four people dead including NYPD Officer Didarul Islam.

The Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate wrote on social media: “Another brave police officer murdered in cold blood in New York tonight. This isn’t just tragedy, it’s the cost of weak leadership and anti-cop policies. No more coddling criminals. No more ‘defund the police.’ Time to crush the spread of crime & make American cities safe again.”

[Note: In April, the New York Post reported that “the NYPD has 33,695 uniformed officers, just over 1,300 fewer than the budgeted headcount” — that is, more budget than cops. Ramaswamy’s comment is a reference to Democratic NYC mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani‘s past ‘defund the police’ rhetoric (from June 2020), which is recirculating after the deadly Manhattan shooting. The current New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, is a former NYPD officer.]

He drove from Las Vegas to New York with an AR-15, which cannot be purchased in New York.



He walked into an office building and started spraying the lobby with that AR-15, killing the police officer whose handgun was no match for the AR-15.



This isn’t about New York.



U.S. Congressman Dan Goldman (D-NY) replied to Ramaswamy: “He drove from Las Vegas to New York with an AR-15, which cannot be purchased in New York. He walked into an office building and started spraying the lobby with that AR-15, killing the police officer whose handgun was no match for the AR-15.

“This isn’t about New York. This is about Republicans persistently blocking common sense gun safety reform, including an assault weapons ban, that a super majority of Americans support.”

While MAGA supporters debate if the gunman used a AR-15 or a M-4 assault-style rifle, House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), issued a statement calling for stricter gun laws: “Mass shootings are a plague. The gun violence epidemic continues to afflict our country and now has shattered lives in our great City. The time has come for decisive action.”

Note: Mayor Adams announced that he has ordered flags on all city buildings and flagstaffs throughout the city to be flown at half-staff, in memory of NYPD Officer Didarul Islam.

Mamdani wrote on social media on Monday night: “I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in Midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts. Grateful for all of our first responders on the ground.”