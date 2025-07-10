MAGA Congressman Refuses to Apologize to Ilhan Omar, “Boo Hoo”

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu visited President Donald Trump in the White House this week and presented Trump with a letter nominating the American leader for a Nobel Peace Prize.

U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a loud critic of both leaders, protested on social media by writing: “This is Benjamin Netanyahu’s third visit to DC this year. War criminals should not be welcomed by any president or Congress….”

MAGA-aligned Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL), who is Jewish, replied to Omar, who is Muslim: “I’m sure it is difficult to see us welcome the killer of so many of your fellow Muslim terrorists. The only shame is that you serve in Congress.”

I know you’re new to Congress, Mr. Fine, but we don’t call our colleagues terrorists here. It just makes you look idiotic. At a time when MN Democrats have been targeted for assassination by a right-wing extremist, your rhetoric is seriously dangerous. Apologize now. pic.twitter.com/DXQEfqcdYa — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) July 9, 2025

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) responded to Fine: “I know you’re new to Congress, Mr. Fine, but we don’t call our colleagues terrorists here. It just makes you look idiotic. At a time when MN Democrats have been targeted for assassination by a right-wing extremist, your rhetoric is seriously dangerous. Apologize now.”

Note: In June, Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded in politically motivated shootings.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) also slammed Fine for his “unhinged, racist, Islamophobic comments” as seen in the statement below.

Our statement in connection with Randy Fine’s Islamophobic attack on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. pic.twitter.com/Wxnlzv1elh — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 9, 2025

Fine replied to Jeffries with more caustic language: “The Hamas Caucus is upset. Boo hoo. I guess they weren’t listening when I said the Hebrew Hammer was coming.”

He added: “Apparently @RepJeffries has no issues with @Ilhan calling Bibi Netanyahu a war criminal but does when I call her out for doing it. I came to Washington to fight this evil. Not make peace with it.”

Note: Omar’s designation of Netanyahu isn’t her own. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in November for Netanyahu, whom they accuse of being “Allegedly responsible for the war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare and of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024.”