Republican Congressmen Want Trump To Use Biden Law, “We Need to Take His Money”

After President Donald Trump said he will send more weapons to Ukraine (following a mysterious pause on sending munitions to the country), U.S. Congressman French Hill (R-Arkansas), who sits on the House Finance Committee made a suggestion to the Trump administration on CNN.

The REPO Act is law, giving the President authority to seize Russian frozen assets in the US for Ukraine's benefit.



To send the ultimate message to Putin, we need to take his money and he's not getting it back if he continues to attack Ukraine.



The REPO Act, which Hill says would allow the U.S. to seize Russian assets in the U.S., is the bipartisan “Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act,” which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in April 2024.

Note: When Biden signed the bill, the AP reported “it’s not likely the U.S. will seize the assets without agreement from other members of the Group of Seven nations and the European Union.”

Fellow House Republican Don Bacon (R-NE) voiced his support for Hill’s suggestion.

Bacon added: “Time to play hardball with Putin. His invasion is a war crime. Bombing cities is a war crime. Take his money and give it to the victim.”