“Jim Jordan Must Hold a Hearing,” Democratic Congressman Reacts to FBI Resignation

U.S. Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) is amplifying an op-ed written by former Assistant in Charge with the FBI Michael Feinberg, in which he explains his decision to resign from the Federal Bureau of Investigation rather than face a demotion.

Feinberg wrote that “at the direction of Dan Bongino, my career with the organization had—for all intents and purposes—come to an end.”

He added: “It turned out, I had made a terrible mistake: I had remained friends with someone who had appeared on Kash Patel’s enemies list. How did Bongino find out about this private friendship? I honestly don’t know. What business was it of his? None at all. Was I accused of any sort of misconduct? No. It didn’t matter. “

This is an SOS from within the FBI. A first-hand account confirming that all of the clear concerns about Kash Patel and Dan Bongino are happening.



Every Senate R who voted to confirm Patel must be asked about this.



And @Jim_Jordan must hold a hearing.https://t.co/otjp5ZHxiw — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) July 6, 2025

Feinberg’s friend is former FBI Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Pete Strzok, who led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections before he was removed from the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller after text messages from Strzok revealed criticisms of President Donald Trump.

Strzok was fired from the agency in 2018, and wrote the 2020 book, Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.