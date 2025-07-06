Elon Musk Gets Mark Cuban Sending Fireworks, “I Work With Voter Choice”

The day President Donald Trump signed his signature reconciliation bill, which according to the CBO will add $3.4 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years, the world’s richest man Elon Musk vowed to start a third political party in the United States called the America Party.

Note: Musk, who cannot run for president as he is a foreign-born U.S. citizen, polled X users on July 4, asking them if they wanted a new party, and 65.4 percent responded that they supported the idea.

Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!



Should we create the America Party? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2025

Fellow billionaire Mark Cuban, who campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris, replied to Musk with emojis of fireworks and wrote: “I work with @voterchoice. They will help you get on ballots. That is their mission.”

I work with @voterchoice . They will help you get on ballots. That is their mission. https://t.co/o4ERVGwQNH — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 5, 2025

Today, the former “Special Government Employee” who led the DOGE efforts to cut federal staff and spending including the dismantling of U.S. Agency of International Development (USAID), wrote on X: “When & where should we hold the inaugural American Party congress? This will be super fun!”

When & where should we hold the inaugural American Party congress?



This will be super fun! https://t.co/zMaELCiXjU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2025

Many MAGA supporters, who do not support Musk’s suggestion of a third party, are responding with snarky suggestions including Beijing. “How about Beijing,” wrote one, “I mean that’s where most of the people who voted in your poll live”) and warning against the idea.”

Another commenter wrote:”Third party candidates never win enough votes to get themselves elected. They only end up taking votes away from the party that is already closest to them – thus helping the party they dislike the most. Will create the opposite of your intended goal.”

Trump’s former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon (who has never been shy about voicing his disdain for Musk) said on his podcast: “No, brother, you’re not an American. You’re a South African. We take enough time and prove the facts of that, you should be deported because it’s a crime of what you did—among many.”

And Trump’s longtime political consultant Roger Stone was a bit more gracious with his critique of Musk’s idea and said: “I would rather see him pursue his efforts at electoral reform within the Republican Party primaries rather than having a new party splitting the vote of sane people and letting the Marxist Democrats gain control again.”

Note: Stone replied to Mark Cuban’s enthusiastic response to Musk and wrote: “I remember when Steve Bannon begged you to challenge Donald Trump.”