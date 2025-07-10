Hegseth, Netanyahu Laugh Together at the Pentagon, Infuriating MAGA: “Blink Twice Pete”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington, D.C. this week. After announcing that he’s nominating President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu spent time with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer Rauchet, Hegseth’s former TV producer on Fox News.

With the 49-second video below, which features the two married couples together inside and outside of the Department of Defense building, Hegseth wrote: “Today, I hosted Israeli Prime Minister @netanyahu to honor the historic success of Operation Midnight Hammer and to celebrate Israel’s special partnership with the United States.”

The video doesn’t include sound from their time together, but instead features a voiceover of Hegseth speaking directly to Netanyahu. Full of praise for the Israel PM, Hegseth called the U.S-Israel military accomplishment “absolutely incredible” and said, “we thank you for being a friend and model ally.”

Today, I hosted Israeli Prime Minister @netanyahu to honor the historic success of Operation Midnight Hammer and to celebrate Israel's special partnership with the United States. pic.twitter.com/oB6xN62S6t — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) July 10, 2025

[Note: At the 29-second mark, Prime Minister Netanyahu is shown telling an animated story which makes Hegseth and Rauchet smile and laugh. In a world where media optics are critical, the couples display what comes across as a friendly intimacy, and Ms. Rauchet and Mrs. Netanyahu are even dressed alike, both in pink pantsuits. Rauchet is the taller blonde.]

Not all MAGA supporters are impressed with Hegseth’s video, with a high percentage of commenters excoriated the Defense Secretary for his coziness with the Israeli PM and for the DoD’s international intervention.

As one replied, “As an American, I do not want a special partnership with Israel nor any other country. Please put your focus back on making OUR country strong.” Another self-identifying MAGA supporter wrote: “Good grief. ENOUGH WITH ISRAEL!!!” The X account “America First” replied with snark and a reference to the common communications protocol of captives: “Blink twice if you need help, Pete.”