GOP Congressman: “I Don’t Understand Why We’re Spending A Lot Time on Epstein”

U.S. Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY) was asked on CNN News Central this week about President Donald Trump defending his Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been criticized on both sides of the aisle for her handling of the “Epstein Files.”

[NOTE: Bondi claims that there is no Epstein “client list” — after a statement she made earlier was interpreted to mean it was in her possession. A DOJ memo also states that the convicted sex offender died by suicide while detained in 2019, an assertion many in the MAGA movement find questionable.]

Lawler said: “If somebody did something, if there’s evidence of a crime committed, then prosecute them. In the absence of that, what are we talking about?”

When host John Berman replied, “You say there’s a lot of nonsense, a lot of nonsense from whom? Explain to me what you think the nonsense is here,” Lawler replied, “Well, frankly the fact that you’re even covering this. I mean, I don’t even understand, frankly, what, why we’re spending a lot of time on Jeffrey Epstein.”

BERMAN: It's being covered because the deputy director of the FBI took work off on Friday to protest the DOJ's handling of this pic.twitter.com/pNKAdnPg6v — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 14, 2025

Lawler added, “At the end of the day, if there are people who were a part of any crimes then they should be prosecuted. But in the absence of that, what is, what exactly are we looking to do?”

The Congressman added: “The information is there. It is well documented, what he did. And beyond that, what exactly are we looking for?”

[NOTE: MAGA critics are looking for names of clients, noting that Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking girls as part of Epstein’s operation — but if there are no clients, then trafficking them to whom?]

Berman explained that the media is also covering the Epstein files because FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino took off from work on Friday reportedly to protest the DOJ’s handling of the files, “and there have been shouting matches reported in the White House on this.”

Note: Lawler’s defense of Trump’s Bondi loyalty comes as the Congressman said he will soon speak with the President to discuss his potential bid for governor of New York. His fellow New York House Republican Elise Stefanik is also reportedly considering a run for Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul‘s job.